Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Trading Down 1.6%

Northern 2 VCT plc (LON:NTV)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.79), approximately 7,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 3,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 million and a P/E ratio of 28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Northern 2 VCT’s payout ratio is 1.90%.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

