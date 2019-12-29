Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Shares Up 7.9%

Altura Energy Inc (CVE:ATU)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, 53,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 63,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and a P/E ratio of 34.00.

Altura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in central Alberta. It holds interests in the oil producing units of the Leduc-Woodbend area located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

