IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Shares Down 92.6%

Shares of IGS Capital Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:IGSC) traded down 92.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 3,697 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 97,189% from the average session volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGSC)

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

