Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 9,430,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $304,803,000 after acquiring an additional 878,954 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $95,041,000 after acquiring an additional 692,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,879 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 600,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Foot Locker by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after purchasing an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE FL opened at $39.49 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

