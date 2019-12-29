Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Kristine F. Hughes sold 5,290 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $48,720.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,455.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $43,273.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,797 shares of company stock valued at $160,452. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATR stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

