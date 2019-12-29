Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 18,220,000 shares. Currently, 33.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

NYSE SIG opened at $20.99 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.