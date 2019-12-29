Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PNRG opened at $148.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.63. Primeenergy Resources has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $184.20.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.38%.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,405,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,779 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $268,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,200. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 9,085.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

