Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $303.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $59,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $28,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $194,336. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

