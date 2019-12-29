Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Short Interest Update

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,842,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,587,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth about $17,248,000.

Shares of IFS opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. Intercorp Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intercorp Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

