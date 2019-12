Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:PAM opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Pampa Energia has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa EnergĂ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

