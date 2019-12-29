Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 738,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NYSE:PAM opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Pampa Energia has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Get Pampa Energia alerts:

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.