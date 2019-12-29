Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 916,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 975,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Citigroup lowered Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Celestica alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Celestica by 25,368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.