Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Colony Credit Real Estate an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,285.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren J. Tangen purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Insiders have purchased 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth $29,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 69.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

