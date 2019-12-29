INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Shares Up 2.2%

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64, 4,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 7,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $384.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

