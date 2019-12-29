Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.00. Mcdonald’s posted earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $198.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.04 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

