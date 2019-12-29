Brokerages Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. TELUS reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TELUS has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 42.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TELUS by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

