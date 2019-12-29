Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.65. Facebook posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $11.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

Facebook stock opened at $208.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $208.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.22 and its 200 day moving average is $191.01.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,202,146 shares of company stock valued at $409,959,113. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Facebook by 231.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

