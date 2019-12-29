German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. German American Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp..

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,977,000 after buying an additional 62,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,907,000 after buying an additional 81,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $949.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.86.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp. (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.