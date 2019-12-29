Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $1,729,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $31,589,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $10,106,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $5,109,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. FOX has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

