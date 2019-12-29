Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s rating score has declined by 17% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.40 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.24) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSSE. TheStreet lowered Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Securities began coverage on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSSE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 14,661.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.10. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.05). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 44.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

