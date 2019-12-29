Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Trading Down 14.3%

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC)’s stock price was down 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 89.10 ($1.17), approximately 43,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 190,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.93 ($1.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 0.48 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 1.09%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

