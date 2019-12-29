Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Shares Down 5.4%

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.70, 11,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 848% from the average session volume of 1,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Community Bancorp. (VT) had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts.

