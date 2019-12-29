Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) were up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.74, approximately 27,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 67,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

