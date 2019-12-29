Exfo (TSE:EXF) Trading Down 2%

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) traded down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.79, 1,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.24. The firm has a market cap of $319.75 million and a PE ratio of -128.00.

Get Exfo alerts:

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$92.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Exfo Inc will post 0.349999977086745 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.