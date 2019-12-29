InvoCare (ASX:IVC) Trading 0.1% Higher

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$13.69 ($9.71) and last traded at A$13.60 ($9.65), 98,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 559,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$13.58 ($9.63).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is A$14.48. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

InvoCare Company Profile (ASX:IVC)

InvoCare Limited provides funeral, cemetery, crematoria, and related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company operates 290 funeral locations, and 16 cemeteries and crematoria under various brands. It also offers HeavenAddress, an online memorial community service; LifeArt coffins; and Guardian Plan, a prepaid funeral plan.

