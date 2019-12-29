MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.35, approximately 710 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42.

MONARCH CEM CO/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products in the United States. It primarily offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

