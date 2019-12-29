Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Trading Down 0.2%

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.05, approximately 23,521 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 11,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Yellow Pages from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yellow Pages Ltd will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

