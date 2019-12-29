Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp (CVE:VRY) traded up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 3,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 127,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $9.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests in the petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It has working interests in four oil fields comprising 12,850 gross acres located in three onshore basins in Brazil. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

