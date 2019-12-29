Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Trading Up 0.1%

Clipper Logistics PLC (LON:CLG) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 292 ($3.84), approximately 19,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 45,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291.75 ($3.84).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 280.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,015.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.85 million and a PE ratio of 21.16.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 8 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.