Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, 113,832 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 644% from the average session volume of 15,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greystone Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 47.86%.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

