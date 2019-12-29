istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 28th total of 9,980,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 657,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $227,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,151,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,052,941.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,348 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of istar by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 388,950 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of istar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of istar by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of istar by 846.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of istar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAR opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. istar has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.46.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.65 million. istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that istar will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. istar’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

