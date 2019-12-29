istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 28th total of 9,980,000 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 657,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.
In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $227,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,151,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,052,941.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,348 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
STAR opened at $14.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. istar has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.46.
istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.65 million. istar had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that istar will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. istar’s payout ratio is -42.11%.
istar Company Profile
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
