Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 311.26 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 307 ($4.04), 10,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 80,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.56 ($4.03).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 296.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

