Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK) Trading Down 0.8%

Empire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EMPK) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74, approximately 9,606 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 10,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20.

About Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK)

Empire Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Empire National Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in New York. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.