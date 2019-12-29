Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Short Interest Update

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the November 28th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of Support.com stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Support.com has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Bloom acquired 605,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Support.com by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,293 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Support.com by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Support.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Support.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

