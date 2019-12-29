Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 559,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on LTRPA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $551.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 73,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

