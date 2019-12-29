Short Interest in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expands By 27.9%

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 577,900 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 28th total of 451,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

