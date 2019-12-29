Short Interest in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Rises By 27.1%

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the November 28th total of 833,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

