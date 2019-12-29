Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 28th total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $9.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $30,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $15,731,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter valued at $804,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

