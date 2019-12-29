NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Short Interest Up 28.8% in December

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 28th total of 838,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NIC in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NIC in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the second quarter worth $211,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. NIC has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGOV shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

