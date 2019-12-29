Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Short Interest Up 29.0% in December

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $220,928.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,090,561 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $221,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $79.01 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.76.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

