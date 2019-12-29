Short Interest in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Rises By 27.7%

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 28th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DK opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Delek US has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

In other Delek US news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,248.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 159.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.