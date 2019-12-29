Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) vs. WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Critical Analysis

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WP Carey has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Retail Properties of America and WP Carey’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $482.50 million 5.87 $77.64 million $1.03 12.87 WP Carey $885.73 million 15.48 $411.57 million $5.39 14.77

WP Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WP Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and WP Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 5.91% 2.17% 1.02% WP Carey 30.89% 5.31% 2.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of WP Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WP Carey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. WP Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Retail Properties of America pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WP Carey pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WP Carey has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. WP Carey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Retail Properties of America and WP Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 1 0 0 2.00 WP Carey 0 4 2 0 2.33

Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.50%. WP Carey has a consensus price target of $84.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.17%. Given WP Carey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WP Carey is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Summary

WP Carey beats Retail Properties of America on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.