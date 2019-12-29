Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

FLXN stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 753,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 70,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

