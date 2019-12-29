Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
FLXN stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 753,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 70,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
