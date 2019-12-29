Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBA. ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:UBA opened at $24.47 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $123,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 103.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 33.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

