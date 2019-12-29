Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,268,176.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,033,883.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,936 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth $164,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth $51,931,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pagerduty by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 324,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth $30,808,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter worth $29,470,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

