InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE IHG opened at $68.25 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at $20,817,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,426.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

