Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on Premier and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.56.

PINC stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Premier’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 160.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Premier by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

