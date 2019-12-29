Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBIO. ValuEngine lowered Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth $95,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 49.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 477,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth $117,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.