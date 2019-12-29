Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXRH. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $67.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

