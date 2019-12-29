Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.47. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.