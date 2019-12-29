Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Veritiv from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

VRTV stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $322.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veritiv will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Veritiv by 80.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Veritiv by 39.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Veritiv by 123.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

